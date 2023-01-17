JUST IN
ITC to buy 'Yoga Bar' to strengthen presence in health foods space
Improving marketing margins, prices to restore OMC profits in FY24: Moody's
Lotte Confectionary to invest Rs 450 cr in Havmor Ice Cream in 5 years
ITC to acquire 100% shares of startup 'Sproutlife Foods' over 3-4 years
A first: DVC seeks to sell 3.7 Gw of power from three thermal units
Taiwan's Gogoro signs deal with Belrise to invest $2.5 bn in Maharashtra
LG invests Rs 200 cr at Pune facility; starts local mfg of refrigerators
Reliance Industries may hive off green hydrogen business to InvIT
Gogoro, Belrise Industries to set up battery swapping infra in Maharashtra
Operating margins seen contracting by 270 bps to 18-19% in Q3: Crisil
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Airtel launches 5G services in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota in a phased manner
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google pilots 'Soundpod by Google Pay' for UPI payments in India: Reports

The search giant is piloting a soundbox of its own in the country to alert sellers of confirmations for Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments, reports TechCrunch

Topics
Google | Digital Payments | Google Pay

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Google Pay Photo: Shutterstock
Google Pay

Google is actively working on a Soundbox for the India market -- similar to the Paytm or PhonePe ones that you see at your neighbourhood shop which gives a sound alert on the digital payment that has been made, media reports said on Tuesday.

The search giant is piloting a soundbox of its own in the country to alert sellers of confirmations for Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments, reports TechCrunch.

The company has branded them as 'Soundpod by Google Pay' and is currently distributing it as a pilot with some shopkeepers in north India, including Delhi.

The Soundpods are being built by Amazon-backed ToneTag, the report mentioned.

A Google spokesperson told IANS in a statement that "We are experimenting with several different solutions to make digital payments more convenient and intuitive for users and merchants".

The 'Soundpod by Google Pay' is accompanied by a QR code of a merchant linked with their Google Pay for business account.

Users can use any UPI-based app to make a payment by scanning the code.

The UPI, ended 2022 on a high note, as the volume of transactions touched a record 7.82 billion in December, amounting to Rs 12.82 trillion, again a record high.

According to data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the volume of transactions in December was up 7.12 per cent compared to November.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 21:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.