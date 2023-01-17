JUST IN
Berger Paints India eyes Rs 20,000 crore turnover in the next 5-6 years
Google pilots 'Soundpod by Google Pay' for UPI payments in India: Reports
Airtel launches 5G services in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota in a phased manner
Govt allocates 3 more coal blocks for commercial mining activities
Coal India, trade unions awaiting govt's nod on 19% wage hike pact
ITC to buy 'Yoga Bar' to strengthen presence in health foods space
Improving marketing margins, prices to restore OMC profits in FY24: Moody's
Lotte Confectionary to invest Rs 450 cr in Havmor Ice Cream in 5 years
ITC to acquire 100% shares of startup 'Sproutlife Foods' over 3-4 years
A first: DVC seeks to sell 3.7 Gw of power from three thermal units
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in wealth, trading units
icon-arrow-left
Airtel launches 5G services in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota in a phased manner
Business Standard

Govt allocates 3 more coal blocks for commercial mining activities

The government on Tuesday allocated three more coal mines under commercial mining to the successful bidders

Topics
government of India | Commercial coal mining | coal blocks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wait for latest tenders to auction coal blocks likely to get longer
Representational Image

The government on Tuesday allocated three more coal mines under commercial mining to the successful bidders.

With this, allocation orders have been issued for 48 coal mines so far having a cumulative peak rated capacity 89 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) under commercial mining.

Representatives of successful bidder received allocation orders from Additional Secretary (Coal) M Nagaraju who stressed on participation of private sector for contributing towards energy security, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative production capacity of the three blocks mines is 3.7 MTPA and its geological reserves is 156.57 MT.

These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 408 crore and will attract capital investment of Rs 550 crore. It will provide employment to 5,000 people.

The government launched the sixth round of commercial coal mines auction in November and has put on block 141 mines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on government of India

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 21:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.