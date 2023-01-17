Govt allocates 3 more coal blocks for commercial mining activities

The government on Tuesday allocated three more coal mines under commercial mining to the successful bidders.

With this, allocation orders have been issued for 48 coal mines so far having a cumulative peak rated capacity 89 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) under commercial mining.

Representatives of successful bidder received allocation orders from Additional Secretary (Coal) M Nagaraju who stressed on participation of private sector for contributing towards energy security, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative production capacity of the three blocks mines is 3.7 MTPA and its geological reserves is 156.57 MT.

These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 408 crore and will attract capital investment of Rs 550 crore. It will provide employment to 5,000 people.

The government launched the sixth round of commercial coal mines auction in November and has put on block 141 mines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)