Govt appoints Aggarwal as RBI nominee director in Indian Overseas Bank

The government, vide notification dated February 25, has appointed Vivek Aggarwal, as an nominee director in with immediate effect and until further orders, IOB said in a regulatory filing.

With this, Deepak Kumar, nominated by the government as the nominee director, ceases to be a director on the board with effect from Friday, the lender added.

