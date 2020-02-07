Govt asks pharma groups to ensure companies follow ethical practices

In the wake of the debate around unethical marketing practices allegedly adopted by pharmaceutical companies, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has sent a directive to leading pharma associations in India to ensure that their members adhere to the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP).

The DoP has said it has received grievances that firms organise five-star hotel accommodation, local sightseeing, etc, in conferences that are conducted by doctors. It has, thus, requested associations to ensure that companies adhere to the UCPMP and that no ...