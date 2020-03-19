JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Coronavirus outbreak: Productivity, educational apps come to the rescue
Business Standard

Govt bans exports of masks and ventilator machines amid coronavirus spread

Exporters who have delivery commitments would face a challenge as a result

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

People seen wearing pollution masks while they commute to their work places in New Delhi
In an order dated March 13, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Regulator has asked all mask, gloves and sanitisers makers to submit data (in requisite format) to government by March 18 | File photo

The government on Thursday prohibited the exports of surgical masks, ventillator machines and also textiles used to make masks. This is in response to the shortage situation in the country that has risen on account of panic buying.

Ventillator machines are used in hospitals for critical care.

Exporters who have delivery commitments would face a challenge as a result.

An industry insider said, "Not much export of ventilators happen but I had received urgent delivery requests from Italy , Israel & Serbia and we had directed them to contact the seven identified Indian mfrs who had over 50% spare capacity but this will put a road block to the potential export orders."

Given the supply disruption in essential items like masks, gloves and sanitisers in the time of a viral outbreak, the national pricing regulator has sought data from companies on production and distribution.

In an order dated March 13, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Regulator has asked all mask, gloves and sanitisers makers to submit data (in requisite format) to government by March 18. Failing to do so would invite penal action.

The data, said sources, is mainly pertaining to production volumes, capacity, exports, domestic sales and distribution along with prices.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 23:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU