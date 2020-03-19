Govt bans exports of masks and ventilator machines amid coronavirus spread

The government on Thursday prohibited the exports of surgical masks, ventillator machines and also textiles used to make masks. This is in response to the shortage situation in the country that has risen on account of panic buying.

Ventillator machines are used in hospitals for critical care.

Exporters who have delivery commitments would face a challenge as a result.

An industry insider said, "Not much export of ventilators happen but I had received urgent delivery requests from Italy , Israel & Serbia and we had directed them to contact the seven identified Indian mfrs who had over 50% spare capacity but this will put a road block to the potential export orders."



Given the supply disruption in essential items like masks, gloves and sanitisers in the time of a viral outbreak, the national pricing regulator has sought data from on production and distribution.

In an order dated March 13, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Regulator has asked all mask, gloves and sanitisers makers to submit data (in requisite format) to government by March 18. Failing to do so would invite penal action.

The data, said sources, is mainly pertaining to production volumes, capacity, exports, domestic sales and distribution along with prices.



