Govt extends bid submission deadline for PDIL sale till Feb 28

-
ALSO READ
India's mergers & acquisitions volume in 2021 near all-time high: Report
Cipla eyes acquisitions in India, US after Covid-led windfall
Southeast Asia tech dealmaking booms as investors place post-Covid bets
Deal street hits three-year high at $90.4 bn in first 9 months: Report
Kansas City Southern mulls $27-bn Canadian Pacific rail bid after ruling
-
The government has extended by about a month till February 28 the deadline for prospective buyers of PDIL to submit EoI.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had on December 14 invited preliminary bids for selling the government's 100 per cent stake in the CPSE which is under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Earlier, the last date for submitting expression of interest (EoI) was January 31. In view of the prevailing situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and on the request of the interested bidders, the late date for submission of EoIs is extended to February 28, DIPAM said in a notice on its website.
As of March 31, 2021, Projects & Development India Ltd (PDIL) has paid-up equity share capital of Rs 17.30 crore, revenue of 129.68 crore and net profit of Rs 19.07 crore.
PDIL was incorporated on March 7, 1978 and is engaged in providing engineering and consultancy services in design engineering and related project execution services from concept to commissioning of various projects.
The government has appointed Resurgent India Ltd as its transaction adviser to advise and manage the strategic disinvestment process.
The strategic sale of PDIL is now expected to be completed in the next fiscal year (April 2022-March 2023). In the current fiscal year, the government has mopped up Rs 12,030 crore from PSU disinvestment and strategic sale. This includes Rs 2,700 crore from Air India privatisation and another Rs 9,330 crore through minority stake sale in various CPSEs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU