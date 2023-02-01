Govt in touch with Sebi on Adani Group-Hindenburg row, says report

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government is in touch with the market regulator regarding th allegations made by a U.S. short seller last weekthat cast doubts on Adani Group's business practices, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government is awaiting a report from on the matter, the source said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

has denied allegations on the use of tax havens and concerns on high debt levels made by short seller Hindenburg Research.

