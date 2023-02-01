Govt in touch with Sebi on Adani Group-Hindenburg row, says report

-
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government is in touch with the market regulator SEBI regarding th allegations made by a U.S. short seller last weekthat cast doubts on Adani Group's business practices, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The government is awaiting a report from SEBI on the matter, the source said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.
Adani Group has denied allegations on the use of tax havens and concerns on high debt levels made by short seller Hindenburg Research.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 20:11 IST
