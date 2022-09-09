JUST IN
Govt makes first disbursement under PLI scheme, Delhi firm to get Rs 52 cr
SpiceJet appoints Ashish Kumar as CFO, effective from September 9
NTPC to supply power generated from renewable sources to armed forces
Air India Group starts vacating its offices from govt-owned properties
Myntra creates 16,000 jobs to cater to surge in festive season demand
Amp Energy India enters solar cell manufacturing; partners with Websol
PVR shareholders to mull Inox merger on Oct 11, creditors' meet same day
Car brakes applied 5 seconds before Cyrus Mistry car crash: Mercedes report
Zenara Pharma launches tablets to treat mild to moderate symptoms of Covid
PVR shareholders, creditors to meet on October 11 to consider INOX merger
You are here: Home » Companies » News
SpiceJet appoints Ashish Kumar as CFO, effective from September 9
Business Standard

Govt makes first disbursement under PLI scheme, Delhi firm to get Rs 52 cr

Dixon Technologies getting money after international companies expressed concern about scheme due to delays in disbursement

Topics
PLI scheme | Indian companies | IT ministry

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

PLI scheme, electronics, smartphone, mobile, manufacturing

The government has cleared the first disbursement under its production-led incentive (PLI) scheme, moving to allot a Delhi-based company around Rs 52 crore for October-December 2021.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on PLI scheme

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 17:18 IST

`
.