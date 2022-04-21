Govt may revisit BPCL privatisation, including revising the terms of sale

-
ALSO READ
BPCL privatisation faces bigger obstacles than Air India sale. Here's why
Explained: Why Bharat Petroleum Corp divestment is on the slow track
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch review: Style and substance rolled into one device
DIPAM's internal estimates had pegged FY23 divestment target at Rs 1.2 trn
After COP26, UAE energy summit stresses on investment in fossil fuel
-
The government may take a fresh look at BPCL privatisation, including revising the terms of sale, an official said.
"We need to go back to the drawing board on BPCL. There are issues in terms of consortium formation, geopolitical situation and energy transition aspects," an official said.
The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL for which three expressions of interest (EoIs), including one from billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group, have been received.
Financial bids are yet to be invited.
The official said the transition towards green and renewable fuel has made privatisation difficult in existing terms.
"The total stake that may be offered to potential buyers too needs a rethinking in current conditions and easing of terms to help investors in forming a consortium," the official said.
An email sent to the Finance Ministry seeking comments on the story did not elicit a response.
At the current market price, the 52.98 per cent stake is valued at about Rs 45,000 crore.
The government invited Expression of Interest from bidders in March 2020 for selling BPCL and by November 2020 at least 3 bids had come in.
The three bidders -- Vedanta, private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas -- were thereafter allowed physical inspection of assets such as refineries and depots as part of the due diligence process.
The government was to seek financial bids once bidders completed due diligence and the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement were finalised.
The government has pegged disinvestment receipts at Rs 65,000 crore in the current fiscal, up from Rs 13,531 crore mopped up last fiscal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU