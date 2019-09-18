Govt may sell part of Air India to foreign airline for Rs 30,000 cr: Report

JUST IN
Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Air India

Indian government is open to selling a partial stake in debt-laden state-run carrier Air India to a foreign airline, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The government has moved about Rs 30,000 crore ($4.21 billion) of Air India's debt to a separate holding company, leaving the carrier with roughly another Rs 30,000 crore of debt, the people said.

The government will also likely invite preliminary bids for the carrier by Oct. 10, the sources added.

 
First Published: Wed, September 18 2019. 18:32 IST

