Govt names new chairman of privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp

-
ALSO READ
BPCL Q3 profit falls 7.3% to Rs 1,901 cr; announces interim dividend
BPCL Q3 conolidated net dips 7.4% to Rs 1,901 cr, revenue up 1.8%
Dividend payout hope post Numaligarh Refinery deal drives BPCL stock
BPCL disinvestment gets going. Time to bet on OMCs? Here's what charts say
BPCL disinvestment process moving on well, to conclude by Sep-end: DIPAM
-
Government-headhunter PESB on Monday selected the next chairman and managing director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), in signs that the privatisation of the state-owned oil refining and marketing firm may be delayed.
The government had kept the position of chairman and managing director vacant after D Rajkumar retired in August last year. It was thought that the government wants the new management to be named after the new management takes over after the privatisation of BPCL.
The newly revamped Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) on Monday interviewed prospective candidates and selected Arun Kumar Singh for the position, the headhunter said in a notice.
Singh is currently Director (Marketing) of BPCL.
PESB said it interviewed six candidates, including Singh. All other candidates interviewed were executive director level officers and none had board experience.
"PESB recommended the following name for the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Arun Kumar Singh," the notice said.
The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake to a strategic buyer. Three groups including Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group have put in an expression of interest for buying the stake.
The stake sale was to conclude with 2020-21 fiscal, but the outbreak of pandemic has delayed the privatisation.
Sources said the new wave of Covid infections has posed fresh challenges for the interested parties to do due diligence and the new deadline of September 30 for the conclusion of the deal may not be met.
After Rajkumar superannuated last year, Director-human resources K Padmakar, who is the senior director on the company board, was given the additional charge of chairman and managing director, they said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU