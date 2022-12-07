JUST IN
PhysicsWallah, the unassuming underdog among edtech firms in India
Blume Ventures announces closing its fund for start-ups at $250 mn
Hardware security: A vacuum to be filled by Indian start-ups in the IoT era
No of unicorns drop to 85 in India as valuation erode amid global turmoil
Flipkart veteran building unified shopper identity across stores
Work to combat climate change, boost millet production: FM urges startups
JioCinema preps for its Disney-Hotstar moment with football World Cup
Zoom seeking VoIP licence indicates organisational shift in India: Experts
Modified data protection bill to bring ease for startup ecosystem: Experts
Indian startups must brace for a long funding winter: Flipkart CEO
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Abrdn stake sale to boost passive flows in HDFC AMC, say analysts
Business Standard

Govt recognises 84,102 entities as startups as on Nov 30: MoS Commerce

The government has recognised as many as 84,102 entities as startups as on November 30 this year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday

Topics
government of India | startups in India | Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

indian startups

The government has recognised as many as 84,102 entities as startups as on November 30 this year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

These startups are eligible for availing host of incentives, including income tax benefits under the Startup India scheme, launched in January 2016.

Under this initiative, entities are recognized as startups by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

"As on 30th November 2022, 84,102 entities have been recognised as startups by DPIIT," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He said recognised startups are spread across 56 sectors, including agriculture, biotechnology and chemicals.

Startup India was launched by the government on January 16, 2016.

Under Startup India, to provide capital at various stages of business cycle of a startup, the government has implemented Fund of Funds and Startup India Seed Fund schemes.

In a separate reply, Parkash said as on November 30 this year, from the Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds scheme, Rs 7,527.95 crore has been approved to the Alternate Investment Funds.

Similarly, from the Rs 945 crore Startup India Seed Fund scheme, Rs 455.25 crore has been approved to 126 incubators of which Rs 186.15 crore has been disbursed as of November, he added.

"As on 30th November 2022, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are the top five States/UTs in terms of number of recognised startups," the minister said.

Replying to another question, the minister said One District One Product (ODOP) initiative is operationally merged with Districts as Export Hub (DEH) initiative of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on government of India

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 18:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.