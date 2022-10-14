JUST IN
Uzbekistan relocating 2,000 Indian medical students from war-torn Ukraine
Latest news LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Himachal Pradesh
'No good relations with Pak at cost of India's integrity,' says MoS Lekhi
Work underway on Delhi's stretches marked for redevelopment, beautification
Vice-President Dhankhar visits Statue of Unity, Arogya Van in Gujarat
TN agrees for pre-mature release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convicts
India's public goods are available for countries in need: FM Sitharaman
India's 5G indigenous; can reach other countries as well: FM Sitharaman
India calls for collective prevention of aggravating risks: FM Sitharaman
Several states initiate action over contaminated cough syrup controversy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
TMS Ep281: RBI on inflation, startup funding, IT stocks, base effect
Business Standard

Akhlaq lynching: Court convicts BJP's Sangeet Som for violating govt order

Controversial BJP leader Sangeet Som has been found guilty of allegedly defying a government order following Mohammad Akhlaq's lynching in 2015 by a district court in Uttar Pradesh

Topics
BJP | Mohammad Akhlaq | Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Sangeet Som
Sangeet Som. Photo: ANI

Controversial BJP leader Sangeet Som has been found guilty of allegedly defying a government order following Mohammad Akhlaq's lynching in 2015 by a district court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The court has imposed Rs 800 fine on him.

The former Sardhana MLA reportedly delivered an objectionable speech at Bisahda, where section 144 (prohibits public gatherings) was imposed after Akhlaq's killing.

On September 28, 2015, 51-year-old Mohammed Akhlaq was dragged from his house and killed by a mob of 200 people on suspicion of eating beef, triggering communal tension in Bisada village.

Sangeet Som had recently created a controversy by alleging that the population of only a particular community is increasing and the Rajput community would need to take up arms in future to stop "Sar Tan Se Juda" (beheading) and terrorism threats.

Both the comments were aimed at the Muslim community, which is the largest minority group in the state.

The former MLA, known for his controversial remarks, had also targeted the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala and alleged that only green flags were hoisted in the yatra, and hardly any national flag was used in it.

--IANS

amita/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 10:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU