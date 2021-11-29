Govt sells Central Electronics to Nandal Finance and Leasing for Rs 210 cr

-
ALSO READ
Govt permits 100% FDI in oil PSUs approved for strategic disinvestment
Public float exemption for PSUs to have riders in privatisation push
Govt to invite financial bids for privatisation of 5-6 PSUs by Dec-Jan
National Monetisation Pipeline dangerous bid by Centre to raise money: TMC
Why's govt keen on keeping 26% stake in PSBs it wants to privatise
-
The government on Monday approved sale of Central Electronics Ltd to Nandal Finance and Leasing for Rs 210 crore.
This is the second strategic stake sale by the government after Air India.
"The Alternative Mechanism ... has approved the highest price bid of M/s Nandal Finance and Leasing Pvt Ltd for sale of 100% equity shareholding of GoI in Central Electronics Ltd (CEL) - a CPSE under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). The winning bid is for Rs 210,00,60000," an official statement said.
The Alternative Mechanism (AM) on strategic disinvestment comprises Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.
Two bidders had put in financial bids for CEL -- Nandal Finance and Leasing Pvt Ltd for Rs 210 crore and JPM Industries Ltd bid for Rs 190 crore.
The higher of the two price bids, submitted by M/s Nandal Finance and Leasing Pvt Ltd, was found to be above the reserve price, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU