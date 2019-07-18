Growth in US business likely to boost Q1 revenues of pharma companies

Indian pharma companies may be dealing with regulatory pressure from the US drug regulator recently, analysts, however, expect firms to post double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter of FY20, thanks to the growth in the US business. Most brokerages expect the US business growth for Indian pharma companies to be in the range of 21-26 per cent in Q1FY20 on a year on year (YoY) basis.

However, it would remain flat on a sequential basis in constant currency. According to Edelweiss Securities, pharma sales to grow by 17 per cent YoY as US sales are expected to grow by 21 per cent ...