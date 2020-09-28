Gulf Oil Lubricants India inks pact with South Korea's S-Oil Corporation

on Monday said it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with South Korea's S-Oil Corporation.

As per the deal, the company will exclusively manufacture and market S-Oil's entire range of lubricants under the brand - S-Oil Seven - for the Indian market, said in a statement.

It is the first time ever that S-Oil lubricant product will be manufactured outside of South Korea, it added.

"Our relationship with S-Oil gets even stronger with this opportunity as we will work together to launch new products and grow our market shares in India across segments, bringing in a range of technologically advanced products for Indian consumers looking for value-creating solutions," Gulf Oil MD and CEO Ravi Chawla said in a statement.

The S-Oil Seven range, made with leading technology, would be now made in India, he added.

"...it is the first time ever we have seen the S-OIL brand of lubricants manufactured outside of which is only possible because of our strong and long-term relationship with Gulf Oil," S-Oil Corporation Head of Global Sales HQ J H Bae said.

The market launch of S-Oil Seven in India would happen in the third quarter of the current financial year, Gulf Oil Lubricants said.

