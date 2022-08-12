JUST IN
Wockhardt reports Q1 net loss at Rs 75 cr as revenue from UK, US declines
Driven by non-par business, LIC reports Rs 682.88 crore in profit
SJVN reports 78% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 609 cr on higher revenues
Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp's net profit rises 71% on higher sales
MTNL Q1 loss narrows to Rs 653 cr, revenue falls by 17% to Rs 250.72 cr
Future Consumer Q1 net loss widens to Rs 95.14 cr, revenue down 65%
Matrimony.com standalone Q1 net profit declines to Rs 12.88 crore
ONGC posts highest Q1 net profit of Rs 15,206 cr on record oil, gas prices
PFC Q1 profit up marginally at Rs 4,580 cr; income falls 2% to Rs 18,544 cr
Hero MotoCorp posts over 2-fold rise in Q1 consolidated PAT to Rs 585 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Wockhardt reports Q1 net loss at Rs 75 cr as revenue from UK, US declines
Business Standard

GVK Power & Infrastructure's net loss widens to Rs 400 crore in Q1

Total income of the company rose to Rs 620.37 crore in the quarter from Rs 73.21 crore a year ago.

Topics
GVK Power and Infrastructure

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GVK Power
The company incurred a net loss of Rs 74.92 crore in April-June 2021-22, a BSE filing said.

GVK Power & Infrastructure on Friday said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 400.08 crore in June quarter.

The company incurred a net loss of Rs 74.92 crore in April-June 2021-22, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 620.37 crore in the quarter from Rs 73.21 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on GVK Power and Infrastructure

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 22:16 IST

`
.