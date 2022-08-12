GVK Power & Infrastructure's net loss widens to Rs 400 crore in Q1

GVK Power & Infrastructure on Friday said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 400.08 crore in June quarter.



The company incurred a net loss of Rs 74.92 crore in April-June 2021-22, a BSE filing said.



Total income of the company rose to Rs 620.37 crore in the quarter from Rs 73.21 crore a year ago.

