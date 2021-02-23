H&M appoints Yanira Ramirez as country sales manager for India

Swedish apparel retailer on Tuesday announced the appointment of Yanira Ramirez as the new country sales manager for India.

Previously global Sales Manager for & Other Stories, Ramirez joins the India team at a time when India has 50 stores across 25 cities, a newly launched digital loyalty programme and a strong online presence on hm.com and Myntra, the company said in a statement.

She will be based out of India's head office in New Delhi, it added.

A qualified lawyer, Ramirez had joined the H&M Group 18 years ago.

Originally from Mexico, she started her journey with H&M in the UK as a sales adviser in the store and then moved on to become an Area Manager, post which she became Country HR for H&M UK & IE and then joined the Global Sales and Operations HR team in Sweden, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)