HAL wants to outsource production of advanced light helicopters Dhruv

Public sector firm (HAL) is planning to outsource the manufacturing of its twin-engine (ALH) Dhruv.

Joint Secretary of Department of Defence Production, Chanderkar Bharati, said a Request for Proposal will soon be called to select an Indian private company for complete transfer of technology.

Bharati said the critical components of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) have already been outsourced.

"A couple of days ago, the L&T factory in Coimbatore had supplied wings of LCA to HAL," Bharati said while talking at Global Investors Meet, organised by Tamil Nadu Government.

"The government is taking efforts to indigenize hundreds of imported components/sub-assemblies," he said.

Bharati said that the value of outsourcing as a percentage of the value of production increased to 39 per cent in 2018 from 36 per cent, around four years ago.

"The annual Defence production in the private sector is expected to touch Rs 10,000 crore this year, up from Rs 5,500 crore last year and Rs 2,000 crore four years ago," he said.

Around 275 items that was licensed under Ordnance Factory reserve list has been de-notified so that the Armed Forces can go directly to the market and have competitive bidding in which Ordnance Factories can also apply, the official said.