Women's Day: Meet three entrepreneurs on a mission to empower women at work

On the International Women's Day, the internet is abuzz with inspirational quotes from who have made their mark in business. You also find truckloads of intellectual deliberations on the need for more policies and initiatives to improve the lives of women.

But even as make high-decibel marketing pitches throughout the day and call for gender equality, there is an increasing, albeit quiet segment of resilient young Indian women who are forging a path of their own, taking on patriarchy and going the extra mile to uplift and empower their sisters.

Business Standard spoke with three such who are conscious of the society they operate in and consider it their duty to be responsible towards it.

The first of the three is Apurva Tripathi, the founder of MD Botanicals, a company based in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, that sells organic herbal products. It is this company's team that makes its enterprise unique. Tripathi works with the tribals of Bastar who bring their ancient knowledge of healing arts and herbal health practices to MD Botanicals.

Tripathi, who is a lawyer, feels deeply for the tribals she grew up with. “These people are not getting their share of royalty and credit,” she says. The natives of Bastar have knowledge of traditional herbs and their farming methodologies. "I have made it my mission to protect them and make them aware of their rights," she adds.

MD Botanicals also uses Bastar's tribal art on its product packaging. Tripathi says it's a way to inform the masses that the herbal formulation actually belongs to the people of Bastar, adding that over 40 per cent of the company’s income goes to tribal people, whom she calls ‘associate farmers’.

Apart from providing livelihood to this lot, Tripathi also works to uplift them with education and skill development.

This sense of responsibility and the spirit to make a difference also guides Shruti Shibulal, the CEO of Tamara Leisure Experiences, a hospitality firm that aims to harmonise people, planet, and profit within the model of a responsible venture.

Responsibility and fairness form the core of her enterprise. “We try to hire 40-50 per cent of our staff from the local community,” she says.

The hospitality industry needs more women in leadership roles, says Shibulal. “In hotel management schools, 50 per cent of the students are women, (but) by the time it comes to employment it’s a 70:30 (men-to-women) ratio. And, by the time it is management, women practically disappear — that’s a really sad statistic,” she said in a video interview.

Tamara tackles this issue by introducing a regimen of fair policies to ensure equal opportunity and growth for women in her set-up. "We proactively look out for women to enter the organisation," Shibulal says. "We want more women in management and there is a constant effort to find them."

She also runs SAATHIYA, a philanthropic initiative of the Shibulal family that trains people from the economically weaker sections in the field of hotel management. Shibulal says women are accustomed to being told ‘no’. “It’s about time we asked ourselves, why not.”

Karishma Khanna, a corporate professional-turned-entrepreneur, has experienced her share of ifs and buts.

She is forging her own path in an industry that is new to India. Khanna says she had no blueprint to follow when she started SortedHomes, an enterprise that helps people organise the messiest of homes and workspaces. Khanna, who is a professional organiser, or to put it in her words, a ‘Chief Sorter’ at SortedHomes, had to listen to her share of questions.

“Tu gharon ki safai karegi?” (Will you go house to house to clean?) is one of the many questions she was asked. Khanna says that while starting her venture, she believed India had a market for it. And her company is the outcome of her belief in herself.

“Women find it so much more difficult to demand their worth and say “this is my price”; a man would not think about it as often as we do,” Khanna said. “Women have to be conditioned from a very young age to believe that the sky is the limit for them. (I say) Go get what you want,” she adds.

"If there is a level playing field in your head, you automatically start stronger," Khanna says. “It starts with one woman taking up space.”

In order to do her bit for society, Khanna collaborates with various NGOs and employs and trains women. These women make up her team and help her serve the clients. All the items collected from homes and offices are sent to NGOs, including the Akash Foundation, with which her organisation collaborates to help young girls set up their parlours, boutiques, etc.