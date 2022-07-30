JUST IN

Haryana CM approves special package of incentives for Suzuki Motorcycles

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accorded approval for a special package of incentives amounting to Rs 67.62 crores for Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL)

Manohar Lal Khattar | Suzuki Motorcycle India | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday accorded approval for a special package of incentives amounting to Rs 67.62 crores for Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), a state government statement said late Friday evening.

The Chief Minister said that it would further strengthen the existing ecosystem of automobile manufacturing in Haryana and create job opportunities for the youths.

A decision in this regard was taken in the 14th Haryana Enterprises Promotion Board (HEPB) meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief minister here.

A state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will be established at Kharkhoda, Sonipat with an investment of more than Rs 2000 crore. This plant would generate employment for approximately 2,000 persons in the state. Around 100 acres of land has been allotted to SMIPL in May this year, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Education Minister Kanwar Pal and Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak were also present in the meeting.

According to the statement, the company has an existing facility at Kherki Daula, Gurugram with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore that caters to customers in India and overseas. This facility has an annual production capacity of 11 lakh two-wheelers.

This facility has created approximately 3500 jobs within the State.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Vijayendra Kumar said in the meeting that SMIPL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, which is engaged in the manufacturing and market of 'Suzuki' brand two-wheelers.

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 08:01 IST

