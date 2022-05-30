Haryana CM Khattar allocates Rs 2,711cr for development work in Gurugram

-
ALSO READ
Will defend reservation law strongly: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
All universities should provide education from KG to PG, says Khattar
No board exams for Classes 5, 8 this year: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana will launch campaign against drugs soon: Manohar Lal Khattar
1,234 Haryana students evacuated from Ukraine: Manohar Lal Khattar
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced an allocation of Rs 2,711 crore for development work in all four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district during a 'Pragati Rally' here.
He claimed that this is one of the biggest ever allocations for the development of Gurugram passed by the government during the BJP's rule.
He also inaugurated a Government Women's College built at Rs 14.5 crore in Sector-52.
He said that the state government believes in making the youth self-reliant by providing employment opportunities to them.
During the rally, Khattar also took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party's(AAP) Kurukshetra rally on Sunday and without taking AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's name, he said a leader is misleading innocent people of the state in the name of free education and electricity.
"This is the reason we are working on stand-up policy, but some leaders are trying to mislead the public with their 'sitdown policy' and promising freebies for them. This policy is very hazardous and people now understand the disadvantages of this policy as nothing has been given to the people of Delhi and now Punjab," Khattar said.
"The Haryana government have started several skill development program so that one can do a job and even start their own business. If someone is capable physically and mentally one should work to achieve his goal rather than sit and look for free things," he said
Khattar said the AAP has luckily won the Punjab election but the people of Punjab will soon face the truth.
He also said the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority would execute various projects costing Rs 1,275 crore.
He said that in the next 6 months, a global city will be built in Gurugram on 1,008 acres, which will be the "biggest global city".
--IANS
str/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU