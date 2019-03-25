Has Zee Entertainment finally cracked the code for online success?

Has Zee finally cracked the code for online success? Within a year of its launch, the broadcaster’s streaming video app Zee5 hit a claimed 56 million monthly active users in December 2018.

On a comScore listing by unique users, Zee5 is now the fifth largest streaming app after YouTube, Hotstar, MX Player and Voot. While the process of selling promoters’ equity in the mother company Zee is going on, there is talk of hiving off Zee5 to drive valuation. “In four to five years, digital should be 30 per cent of the top line,” says Punit Goenka, managing director and ...