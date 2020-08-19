Hate content issue may impact Facebook's India business, say experts

Facebook facing controversy in India around the platform's lack of hate content moderation and disinformation is going to strengthen the “Facebook ad boycott” in the country and impact the company's business, according to the analysts.

The Mark Zuckerberg led-social media giant is facing attacks in India from political parties such as Congress and the CPI(M). They are pushing for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee over the Wall Street Journal's story that the company rejected to apply hate speech rules to certain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians. ...