Havells net profit down 12.7% to Rs 305.82 crore in third quarter

-
ALSO READ
Havells Q2 profit drops 7.34% to Rs 302.39 cr, sales up 31.6%
Amid higher raw material costs, margin pressures may continue for Havells
Havells India Q1 net profit jumps about four-folds to Rs 236 crore
Higher sales, price hikes help Havells outperform Polycab
Havells India dips 9% on margin disappointment in Sept quarter
-
Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 12.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 305.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 350.14 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 15.4 per cent at Rs 3,664.21 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,175.20 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Commenting on the results, Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, "Festive demand was encouraging. The last few weeks have seen the return of Covid-led anxiety in the demand markets but it seems that recovery could be swift. We remain positive on demand resilience."
Havells total expenses were at Rs 3,302.50 crore, up 20.32 per cent, in Q3/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 2,744.72 crore a year ago.
Revenue from the Switchgears segment was Rs 495.97 crore, up 13.46 per cent as against Rs 437.12 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.
Its cables segment was at Rs 1,205.83 crore, up 33.22 per cent, as against Rs 905.17 crore.
Havells' revenue from lighting and fixtures in Q3/FY2021-22 was up 13.86 per cent to Rs 412.92 crore, against Rs 362.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
While Electrical consumer durables (ECD) was up 14.36 per cent at Rs 895.53 crore as against Rs 783.06 crore in the year-ago period.
However, revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company which Havells had acquired in 2017, was down 8.16 per cent to Rs 469.82 crore during the October-December quarter as against Rs 511.56 crore.
Havells' revenue from 'Other Segment' was at Rs 184.14 crore, up 4.83 per cent, as against Rs 175.65 crore.
Shares of Havells India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,310.20 on BSE, up 0.11 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU