HC asks Irdai to consult insurance firms about health cover for disabled

The on Tuesday asked India’s insurance regulator to consult so that they can offer health coverage for persons with disabilities and mental health problems.

"The would accordingly call a meeting of all to ensure that products are designed for persons with disabilities and other persons in terms of the circular dated 2 June 2020,” said Justice Prathiba M Singh, referring to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. The court asked and to submit a status report before March 17, 2023.

According to a 2020 circular, are required to update their policies for persons suffering from disabilities, HIV AIDS, mental illness and transgender people.

"The process of designing such products shall be supervised by the IRDAI and it shall be ensured that the said products are introduced on an early date," the court said.

Singh said that the term "substandard lives" being used in IRDAI regulations for persons with disabilities and others is unacceptable and should be removed.

The court passed the order on a petition by Saurabh Shukla, who uses a wheelchair and has limited use of his arms due to health ailments. Shukla was never hospitalised and two insurance companies refused to give him .