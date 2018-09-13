HCL SSHS sets up centre in Vijayawada, to create jobs for over 1,000 people

(State Street Services) Facility, a joint venture between Technologies and US-based State Street Corporation, Thursday said it has set up an IT centre in

Spread over 63,000 sq ft, the centre will create employment opportunities for over 1,000 people in the areas of capital markets - middle and back office for custody, fund administration, investment management and brokerage services, HCL Technologies said in a

Post-graduates and graduates in areas like commerce and accountancy finance will be recruited for these profiles, it added.

The centre will cater to global clients of HCL Technologies, it said.

"We are confident that our expanding presence across Andhra Pradesh will boost employment and skill development opportunities for the youth of the state who will be able to access these opportunities in their home towns," HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President Anoop Tiwari said.



The JV with HCL was set up in 2012 across Chennai, Coimbatore and Manila and has seen steady growth with the employee strength crossing 4,000 recently.