JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Lack of mega deals drag down India Inc's M&A tally to 8-month low in August
Business Standard

Patanjali milk at a store near you soon; group targets Rs 10 bn dairy sales

The Haridwar-based firm has established a network of around 56,000 retailers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Patanjali, Baba ramdev
FILE PHOTO: Baba Ramdev showing Patanjali products

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Thursday announced its foray into the dairy segment by launching milk and milk-based products, including curd and cheese, targeting sales worth Rs 10 billion from the segment.

Besides, Patanjali had also ventured into frozen vegetable segment and has introduced products such as sweet corn, pea and potato fingers.

We are aiming to have a business of Rs 10 billion next financial year. This financial year, we would have a business of Rs 5 billion, said Baba Ramdev while addressing a conference.

The Haridwar-based firm has established a network of around 56,000 retailers.

We are targeting 1 million litre of daily sales, Ramdev added.

Besides regular milk, Patanjali would also introduce milk and allied products in tetra packs, he added.

The company would directly procure milk from the farmers through its network and would promote products from India-based breeds.

Our milk would be cheaper than other established brands by Rs 2, said Ramdev.

Patanjali also launched packaged drinking water under the brand name of 'Divya Jal' in different pack sizes and has plans to introduce natural mineral water and herb-infused water.
First Published: Thu, September 13 2018. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements