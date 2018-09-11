JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Billionaire-backed Harvard doctors harness technology to revamp cancer care

Investors lose over Rs 4-trillion in two trading days
Business Standard

HCL Technologies' Rs 40-bn buyback offer to commence on September 18

In July, HCL Technologies had announced the buyback programme for FY19 at Rs 1,100 per share

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
Representative image

IT services firm HCL Technologies Tuesday said its Rs 40 billion buyback offer will commence on September 18.

The company's shareholders had last month approved the buyback proposal.

The date for opening of the buyback has been set for September 18 and will close on October 3, HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing.

"...in accordance with the SEBI (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 1998, the Company has, on September 10, 2018, completed the dispatch of the letter of offer dated September 7, 2018 for the buyback to all the equity shareholders/ beneficial owners of the equity shares as on the record date being August 31, 2018," it added.

In July, HCL Technologies had announced the buyback programme for FY19 at Rs 1,100 per share.
 

The buyback offer — for up to 36363,636 fully paid-up equity shares — is part of HCL Technologies' strategy to return more than 50 per cent of its net income to its shareholders.
First Published: Tue, September 11 2018. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements