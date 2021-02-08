HCL Tech announces one-time special bonus worth Rs 650 cr for employees

on Monday announced a one-time special bonus to employees around the world as it crossed the $10 billion revenue mark. The special bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021 and will amount to approximately $90 million (around Rs 650 crore).

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organization. The $10B revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organization and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 159,000+ employees. With this gesture, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to our employees and their families for all their support,” said Apparao VV, chief human resources officer,

Th company had crossed the $10 billion mark in calendar year 2020, delivering a year-on-year growth of 3.6 per cent.