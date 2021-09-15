JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Apple unveils Watch Series 7 with redesigned display, new features
Business Standard

Here's how to update your Apple devices to correct security flaw

Plug in your device and make sure you're connected to the internet.

Topics
Apple iPhone | iPad | Apple Watch

AP  |  Washington 

Apple iPhone 13
Seen on the screen of a device in La Habra, Calif., new iPhone 13 smartphones are introduced during a virtual event held to announce new Apple products Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

How to update Apple devices to correct security flaw Apple has released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers say could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any involvement of the owner.

Here's how to update your Apple devices.

iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

Plug in your device and make sure you're connected to the internet.

Go to Settings General, then tap Software Update.

Tap Install Now. If you see Download and Install instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now.

Apple Watch


First, make sure that your Apple Watch is compatible with the latest software: watchOS 7 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later and Apple Watch SE. Upgrading to watchOS 7 requires an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.

Next steps:

Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS.

Make sure that your Apple Watch is at least 50 percent charged.

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi.

Keep your iPhone next to your Apple Watch, so that they're in range.

It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete. You might want to update overnight or wait until you have time.

To Update Your Apple Watch Using Your iPhone

When a new update is available, your Apple Watch notifies you. Tap Update Tonight in the notification, then go to your iPhone to confirm that you want to update overnight. At the end of the day, leave your Apple Watch and iPhone charging overnight so the update can complete.

To Update Directly on Your Apple Watch

If your Apple Watch has watchOS 6 or later, you can install subsequent updates without your iPhone:

Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi.

On your watch, open the Settings app.

Tap General Software Update.

Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Apple TV

To Update Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD

Go to Settings System Software Updates and select Update Software.

If there's an update, select Download and Install.

Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Don't disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.

After the update downloads, your Apple TV will restart, prepare the update, then install it. When the update is complete, your Apple TV will automatically restart again.

To Update Apple TV (3rd generation)

Go to Settings General Software Updates and select Update Software.

If there's an update, download and install it.

Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Don't disconnect or unplug your Apple TV until the update completes.

Mac

From the Apple menu ? in the corner of your screen, choose System Preferences.

Click Software Update.

Click Update Now or Upgrade Now:

Update Now installs the latest updates for the currently installed version. Learn about macOS Big Sur updates, for example.

Upgrade Now installs a major new version with a new name, such as macOS Big Sur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 15 2021. 09:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU