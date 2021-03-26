HCL Technologies launches digital acceleration center in Canada

HCL Technologies, today announced the opening of its innovation center focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario. From this Global Delivery center (GDC), HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

HCL will provide next-gen services including digital and analytics solutions, cloud consulting and migration, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and application services. HCL continues to significantly invest in to build innovation and delivery capabilities and strengthen its workforce.

“From our newest center, clients can experience a whole new world of technological innovation enabled by leading edge immersive technologies, HCL’s best in class Intellectual property solutions and a unique design thinking approach to some of the most complex problems of Canadian enterprises,” said Joelien Jose, EVP & Country Head –

The Mississauga center, which has a seating capacity of 350, will be one of the largest for HCL in Canada, housing co-innovation labs for customers to ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions through next generation technologies in their business transformation journeys. HCL plans to create 2,000 new employment opportunities in in the next three years, engaging Canada’s diverse and highly skilled local talent to serve its global clients.