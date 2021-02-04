HCL Technologies signs 5-year agreement with Airbus, plans expansion

-
HCL Technologies said Thursday that it has signed a deal with Airbus to transform the aerospace firm’s technology supply chain and operating model.
The deal will help HCL expand its global footprint, especially in France, Germany and Spain. As part of the deal, the IT major will deliver multiple services from its centres in France.
HCL will establish a modernised digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally.
HCL, in this partnership with Airbus, will rapidly simplify the existing IT processes and optimisation of delivery costs, the firm said.
The deal also involves a Proactive Delivery model with automation and advanced analytics. As part of the deal, it will also provide augmented reality / virtual reality based remote support for quick and effective resolution of onsite issues as well as cloud-based virtual workspace platform for inherent scalability and flexibility.
HCL Technologies was selected as Airbus' preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market, the IT company said in a statement.
"We're delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey. The combination of HCL's scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences,” said Sandeep Saxena, the executive vice president (UK&I, France & Benelux) of HCL Technologies.
