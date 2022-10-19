JUST IN
E-Gaming Federation to challenge Tamil Nadu ordinance banning online gaming
Business Standard

HDFC AMC second quarter PAT rises 6% to Rs 364 cr; total income up 7%

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 364.1 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDFC AMC to broad-base its equity portfolio over next few quarters

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 364.1 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year.

In comparison, the asset management firm had a PAT of Rs 344.5 crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal, HDFC AMC said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Total income rose 7 per cent to Rs 648.9 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022 from Rs 608.4 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC AMC, an investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income.

The fund house managed an average assets under management (AAUM) of Rs 4.29 lakh crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to Rs 4.38 lakh crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal, registering a drop of 2.2 per cent. Its market share was 11 per cent in quarterly AAUM of the mutual fund industry.

HDFC AMC stock rose 1.34 per cent to settle at Rs 1,960.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 19:02 IST

