IndusInd Bank's Q2 net profit jumps 60.5% to Rs 1,787 cr, beats estimates

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased to 2.11% at the end of September, from 2.35% at the end of June

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Private lender IndusInd Bank reported a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong loan growth and a drop in provisions for bad loans.

The company's standalone profit, which excludes results of unit Bharat Financial Inclusion, jumped 60.5% to Rs 1,787 crore ($215.2 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs 1,742 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Provisions dropped 33% in the quarter, the Mumbai-based lender said in an exchange filing.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased to 2.11% at the end of September, from 2.35% at the end of June.

Earlier this month, IndusInd had said its quarterly net advances increased 18% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.

Indian lenders are expected to report strong numbers for the second quarter as lending picked up even amid a slew of central bank rate hikes. Last week, top private lender HDFC Bank reported a 20% jump in profit.

($1 = 83.0380 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:06 IST

