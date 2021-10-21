HDFC Bank, Mastercard, USAID commit $100-mn credit facility for small biz

-
ALSO READ
Realme GT Master Edition review: Not a masterful smartphone with right mix
Lifting of credit card ban may spark up to 32% rally in HDFC Bank: Analysts
Analysts see 23% upside in HDFC Bank but caution against loan restructuring
Credit card buys seen 8% lower in Apr-June quarter, say analysts
Should you ditch your credit card and consider 'buy now, pay later'?
-
The new credit facility aims to expand lending to small businesses that need financing to maintain and grow their operations, and enable recovery through digitisation, with an emphasis on supporting women-led businesses, said a statement from HDFC Bank.
The partnership is designed in such a way that HDFC Bank will look beyond its existing customer base and provide at least 50 per cent of the credit facility available to new small business borrowers. Also, the goal is that at least 50 per cent of the facility will be used to lend to women entrepreneurs. The bank is looking to achieve this through its extensive nationwide branch network.
On the other hand, Mastercard through its collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) will provide skills training and education to small business owners on their digitisation options and help them grow their revenue through their “Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth” for which it has committed Rs 250 crore. Further, DFC and USAID are facilitating the extension of the credit facility by de-risking HDFC Bank’s lending to small business owners.
“MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy and the ongoing pandemic has affected their lives and businesses. This partnership, we believe, will not only help extend credit, but also advise and assist them to modernise and digitise their businesses”, said Rahul Shukla, Group Head – Commercial and Rural banking, HDFC Bank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU