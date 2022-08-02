HDFC Bank Parivartan signs Rs 107 crore deal with IISc Bengaluru

JUST IN

HDFC Bank Parivartan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Science, pledging Rs 107.76 crore for construction of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital at IISc Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 
IISc Bengaluru
The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru

HDFC Bank Parivartan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Science, pledging Rs 107.76 crore for construction of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital at IISc Bengaluru.

The three wings of the hospital to be supported by the bank are cardiology, radiology and emergency medicine, it said in a statement.

IISc is setting up a multi-speciality, not-for-profit, 832-bed hospital, called the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital along with a Postgraduate Medical School within its Bengaluru campus.

The hospital is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2024 while the first batch of MD/PhD students will be admitted in 2025.

Group Head, ESG & CSR, Business Finance & Strategy, Administration and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank, Ashima Bhat, said: The new hospital and the medical school will not only bolster the healthcare needs of the entire region but will also provide a new generation of physician-scientists".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 14:48 IST

