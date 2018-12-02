HDFC Bank's new mobile app malfunction unfixed for over 5 days: Users

Customers of Bank have taken to Twitter over the week to complain about the private lender's mobile app disfunctioning since the app’s launch on Thursday. The issue has not been fixed even after five days of the glitch and the new application was pulled from the Google and Apple stores.

Currently, there is no mobile application available to bank customers and the bank has not uploaded the older version of the app till the new version is fixed. The reviews of the Hindi app are full of angry users that want the English application to be available again.

Bank put out a statement on November 29 on Twitter, saying that users who had moved to the new version of the app and deleted the old one will not be able to use Mobile banking till further notice. The tweet is pinned to the top of both account @HDFC_Bank and @HDFCBank_Cares. However, the bank's other tweets continue to follow the same generic template as the earlier weeks.

The bank added that customers could use other services like internet banking, PayZapp, their mobile wallet and missed-call banking. However, this does not come as a relief since a major chunk of the bank’s retail customers use only mobile banking services.

The bank has not disclosed the reason behind the mobile app malfunction. Customers were unable to access the app since the update and were given a message that said “Sorry, we are experiencing high traffic on our servers. Please try again after some time.”

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, on Sunday, tweeted saying "In this day and age, how can the largest private bank of India do this?!"He also retweeted another tweet that questions how a bank's app can go down in 'the age of serverless Technology and distributed Architecture/containerised applications'.