HDFC Ergo-Apollo Munich merger won't hurt existing policy contract

Recently, HDFC Ltd acquired 51.2 per cent stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance. This will be a two-stage process. In the first stage, Apollo Munich would be held as a subsidiary of HDFC.

In the second stage, it would be merged with HDFC Ergo General Insurance to form one entity. For Apollo Munich policyholders there’s nothing overtly to worry about as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai’s) regulations protect the interests of existing customers at every stage. HDFC Ergo plans to retain the products of Apollo Munich. “Apollo Munich ...