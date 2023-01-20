JUST IN
Reliance Jio Q3 net profit jumps 28.29%, revenue from operations rise 18%
Bandhan Bank Q3 profit slumps 66% to Rs 291 crore on higher provisions
JSW Steel Q3 net profit falls over 85% to Rs 474 crore on higher expenses
Union Bank Q3 net up 106.8 % at Rs 2,245 cr, considers QIP for equity
IT service firm Coforge reports 24% jump in Q3 profit aided by deal wins
Indiamart Q3 net profit rises 60.6% to Rs 112.8 cr; revenue up 33.6%
HUL Q3 results: Net profit beats estimates, royalty to parent bumped up
Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit drops 20% to Rs 2,156 cr on higher expenses
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy net loss narrows to Rs 99 crore in Q3
Multiplex operator PVR back in the black in Q3, revenue jumps 53%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Nod to Apple's Chinese suppliers may ring in jobs for Sriperumbudur
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HDFC Life posts 15% surge in Q3 net to Rs 315 cr, income up to Rs 19,693 cr

Total income increased to Rs 19,693 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 14,222 crore in October-December 2021

Topics
HDFC Life Insurance | HDFC Life | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDFC Life
Photo: Shutterstock

HDFC Life on Friday reported a 15 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 315 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 274 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 19,693 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 14,222 crore in October-December 2021.

The company's solvency ratio too improved to 209 per cent from 190 per cent as on December 31, 2021. The regulatory requirement is 150 per cent.

For the nine months period ended December, the life insurer posted a profit Rs 1,001 crore as against Rs 850 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Life Insurance

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 18:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.