HDFC Life posts 15% surge in Q3 net to Rs 315 cr, income up to Rs 19,693 cr

on Friday reported a 15 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 315 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 274 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 19,693 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 14,222 crore in October-December 2021.

The company's solvency ratio too improved to 209 per cent from 190 per cent as on December 31, 2021. The regulatory requirement is 150 per cent.

For the nine months period ended December, the life insurer posted a profit Rs 1,001 crore as against Rs 850 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

