HDFC registers individual loan growth of 12% in Q4 at Rs 8,367 crore

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday said it has posted a 12 per cent growth in individual loans at Rs 8,367 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.
The amount of individual loans disbursed was at Rs 7,503 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
The individual loan business continued to see strong momentum during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, it said.
During the March quarter, there was no sale of investments in subsidiary/associate companies, as per the filing.
