Kansai Nerolac Paints elevates Anuj Jain as the managing director

-
ALSO READ
Kansai Nerolac Paints' net profit dips 38.7% to Rs 125.3 cr, sales up 13.7%
Kansai Nerolac hits 52-week low, falls 17% in February on weak Q3 results
Despite strong Q3 hopes, upsides for Asian Paints' stock could be capped
Paint stocks up on price hike reports; Asian, Berger Paints gain up to 6%
Asian Paints profit down 18% in Q3 as higher input costs hurt margins
-
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Friday said its Executive Director Anuj Jain has been elevated as the managing director of the company.
Jain succeeds H M Bharuka, vice chairman and managing director, who has been spearheading the firm for the last 21 years, Kansai Nerolac Paints said in a statement.
In his new role, Jain will be responsible for steering the next phase of the company's growth and bolstering the brand's presence in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it added.
He has been serving as executive director in charge of the sales and marketing, manufacturing, technical and human resources functions since 2018.
After joining the company as a management trainee in 1990, he rose through the ranks. In his tenure spanning over 30 years at Kansai Nerolac Paints, Jain has worked in various capacities, including vice president, decorative marketing and sales and director, decorative.
He played a pivotal role in driving growth organically and inorganically along with business excellence, the company added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU