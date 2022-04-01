IFB Agro board approves contributions up to Rs 40 cr to political parties

-
ALSO READ
Explained: How much political parties spent on publicity in last 5 years
Over 55% donations to regional parties from 'unknown' sources, shows data
Regional parties got 51% of their funds via electoral bonds in FY20: Report
India Glycols surges 16% in 3 days; to commission new unit by May 15
Political parties redeemed Rs 1,212-cr electoral bonds ahead of state polls
-
Kolkata-based IFB Agro said in a filing with stock exchanges that its board has decided to approve contributions to political parties for an amount aggregating not more than Rs 40 crore for the financial year 2022-2023.
The company mentioned in its filing that it was writing in continuation of earlier letters to the stock exchanges wherein it had intimated about excise related issues being faced by/affecting the company.
The board of directors in its meeting dated March 31, 2022, considered “such issues” and in the best interest of the company and all its stakeholders, decided to approve contributions to political parties by way of subscription to the electoral bonds in one or more tranches aggregating not more than Rs 40 crore for the financial year 2022-23, the company said in the filing on Friday.
In a similar filing on October 7, 2021, citing the same issue, the company had informed that its board had approved contributions to political parties by way of subscription to the electoral bonds in one or more tranches aggregating not more than Rs 25 crore for the financial year 2021-2022.
The company had earlier informed the exchanges about an attack at its Noorpoor distillery in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on June 25, 2020 by a group of more than 150 armed goons which resulted in “forced closure” of the distillery. A police complaint was made to the local police station and operations resumed on July 2, 2020 after the police protection was provided.
In a stock exchange filing on December 22, 2020, the company said that till date no offenders had been brought to book.
“Further, the alcohol business of the company has been suffering - and is under threat, as we have been singled out by certain excise officials for not succumbing to their illegal demands - have requested the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal and also from Hon'ble Finance, Commerce and Industry Minister of the State of West Bengal to look into/investigate the same,” the December filing said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU