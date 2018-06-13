Headcount at RCom down 94% to 3,400 from peak of 52,000 in 2008-12

Debt-ridden on Wednesday said that the total number of jobs at the company have been reduced by about 94 per cent to 3,400 at present, from a peak level of 52,000.

The company is estimated to be at peak in around 2008-10.

RCom, which is reeling under debt of around Rs 450 billion, closed its mobile services business in January this year and continues to provide business-to-business (B2B) telecom services.

The company in the filing said that its B2B unit is insulated from ongoing tariff war in the industry.

"The tariff wars between the incumbents- Airtel, Idea, and the new entrant Reliance continue unabated, further dragging down all key financial metrics of the wireless sector. However, post its wireless B2C business exit in January 2018, RCOM is no longer affected by the severe and prolonged wireless sector hyper-competition," the filing said.

RCom said that it is evident from the latest sector revenue report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the wireless sector continues to be on a downward spiral, with over 21 per cent revenue decline on a year-on-year basis.

Overall revenue market size shrunk by over Rs 260 billion on an annualised basis, it added.

"RCom operational business fully insulated from the hyper-competition, mega Capex requirements, financial stress of the wireless sector," the filing said.