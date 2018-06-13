Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises buys Dish TV shares for 930 mn

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's firm Rare Enterprises on Wednesday picked up 130 million shares of direct-to-home operator Dish TV India for nearly Rs 930 million, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Rare Enterprises bought 130 million shares, amounting to 0.71 per cent stake, in Dish TV.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 71.3, valuing the transaction at Rs 926.9 million, the data showed.

The seller(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Dish TV shares settled 1.31 per cent higher on the NSE at Rs 73.70 apiece.
First Published: Wed, June 13 2018. 22:23 IST

