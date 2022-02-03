Headout raises an additional $30 million in Series B financing round

-
ALSO READ
What are Bharat-series vehicle registration plates? Decoded
Car review: BMW 5 Series is an agile, sporty, top performing sedan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 highlights: India win by 7 wickets, clinch series
Ind vs NZ, 3rd T20I highlights: India win by 73 runs, clinch series 3-0
Xiaomi 11i series with up to 120W fast-charge support launched in India
-
Headout, travel experiences app, has raised an additional $30 million in Series B financing round in addition to the $12 million raised in September last year, bringing the total round size to $42 million.
The investment is led by existing investor Glade Brook Capital with the participation of existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, FJ Labs and 500 Startups, among others. A number of founders and operators also participated, including Sriharsha Majety (CEO, Swiggy), Ankit Sobit (CTO, Postman) and Ranjeet Pratap Singh (CEO, Pratilipi), among others.
The funding will further Headout's mission to get people out in the real world that is increasingly littered with digital screens and talks about the metaverse. There is a desperate need for a counter solution that augments the human experience and its interaction with the real universe around it. That's Headout's raison d'etre and that's what it solves for, said the company.
Headout is a managed and a mobile-first marketplace that actively curates its supply, standardises it and upgrades it to provide a reliable service in a fragmented industry.
"The world is an incredibly boring place without travel and real-life experiences. Covid has only made us more relentless on our mission to inspire people to experience the world out there and the current wave only strengthens our resolve," said Varun Khona, co-founder & CEO of Headout. “With all of the previous raise still in our bank and our consistently profitable economics, we have all the firepower we need to focus on aggressive expansion worldwide and longer-term investments to aid broader recovery of all things IRL experiences."
With travel rebound strengthening, Headout has delivered 800 per cent growth since January 2021 by doubling down on domestic travel and local demand which used to be a minority segment in the pre-pandemic era. This growth was acknowledged in Andreesen Horowitz's list of top 100 fastest growing marketplaces.
Headcount became EBITDA profitable in July 2021. So far, 10 million people from more than 190 countries have been on a Headout experience across 30+ cities.
The funds will be used to accelerate its journey to $1 billion in annual sales by expanding to 500 cities in the next 24 months, launching new verticals for domestic short-haul travel and building the next generation of technology products to make real-life experiences immersive and affordable.
The company is actively pursuing acquisitions in travel, entertainment and AR to build the future faster. It has also adopted a zero-layoff strategy irrespective of the current Omicron wave and any future disruption by the pandemic to ensure no stone is left unturned in aiding broader experiences recovery.
Linda Guo, partner at Glade Brook Capital, said, “Now, more than ever, people crave in-person, local travel experiences. We believe Headout is building an exceptional platform to discover and book experiences. Glade Brook is excited to strengthen our partnership with Headout as we enter a multi-year travel supercycle.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU