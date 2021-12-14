Hero Electric joins Log 9 Materials for 15-minute EV charging

-
-
Hero Electric on Tuesday announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based battery technology startup Log 9 Materials, to offer its battery packs for the entire range of EVs. The integration of Log 9's 'RapidX' batteries can fully charge Hero Electric 2W within 15 minutes.
Log 9 has tested its RapidX batteries through a series of pilots across multiple B2B fleet operators such as Amazon, Shadowfax, Delhivery, Flipkart and BykeMania, etc.
"Our InstaCharge batteries on Hero vehicle platform will provide the 'power, performance and peace of mind' for the B2B last-mile delivery sector and will benefit the cause of reducing operational costs as well as lowering emissions," said Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder and CEO, Log 9 Materials.
Log9 has leveraged its cell-to-pack competency to develop batteries that provide 9x faster charging, 9x better performance, 9x lower battery degradation, and 9x battery life.
Hero Electric and Log 9 will deploy these batteries in the market via outright sales and Battery-as-a-Service (BASS) business models.
"Some of the B2B businesses wanted to run the bikes continuously for long hours with a minimal interruption in their delivery operations. It is for such customers that we now offer bikes with the Log9 batteries that can be fast charged while the driver is having his cup of tea," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.
Log9's 'RapidX' batteries are built to operate across -30 to 60 degree celsius and comes with an operational life of more than 10 years.
