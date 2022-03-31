Hero MotoCorp tax case: I-T finds Rs 800 cr siphoned off via shell firms

-
ALSO READ
What are the new and old income tax regimes?
Navratri sales: Chip shortage dents PV retails, 2-wheelers see weak demand
Analysts cautious on auto stocks amid uneven recovery
I-T department detects Rs 1K-cr 'bogus' expenses at Hero MotoCorp
Income tax department searches 24 premises of Hiranandani group
-
An expenditure of more than Rs 800 crore on the books of Hero MotoCorp was not for purposes of business but made for a service from an event management company, which allegedly siphoned off the amount, according to an income-tax department probe.
The siphoning off was done through shell firms.
“Such claims towards non-business purposes are inadmissible expenditure under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated on Thursday without naming the company.
The statement follows three days’ extensive searches on the premises of the company, its Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal, and others.
“During the course of the search operation, various incriminating documents and digital evidence have been found and seized, indicating that the expenses ostensibly shown to have been claimed towards business purposes are not fully supported by evidences,” the CBDT pointed out.
The department also found that 10 acres of farm land in Delhi was purchased through a few paper companies. In such transactions, an unaccounted cash component of over Rs 60 crore was purportedly involved.
“The real beneficiary of the land deal is a prominent person of the automobile manufacturer group. The intermediary who facilitated the said deal has admitted in his statement that a major part of the sale consideration was paid in cash,” the statement said.
Apart from this, several incriminating documents have been unearthed from the premises of persons involved in the real estate business. These contain records of “on-money transactions” where cash was received in lieu of sales of units in their various real estate projects in Delhi.
In the case of the company operating chartered flights, evidence related to booking bogus expenses and non-recognition of income totalling over Rs 50 crore, rotating funds and suspicious loans through a dubious non-banking financial company floated by a key person, layering and re-routing funds through paper companies and claiming bogus interest expenses, etc — all these have been allegedly unearthed.
Besides, undisclosed cash exceeding Rs 1.35 crore has been seized and jewellery worth more than Rs 3 crore has been kept provisionally under restraint.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU