Hero MotoCorp total sales jumps 1.92% to 462,608 units in August

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit falls 28%; revenue drops 14% to Rs 7,422 cr
Hero MotoCorp to ride high on volumes and low valuation, say analysts
Hero MotoCorp: Q1 disappoints, but there's hope of a better second half
Hero MotoCorp sees strong quarter ahead driving on wedding sales, harvest
Q1 results: Hero MotoCorp's net profit rises 71% on higher sales
-
Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 1.92 per cent increase in total sales at 4,62,608 units in August 2022.
The company had sold 4,53,879 units in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic sales were at 4,50,740 units as compared to 4,31,137 units in August 2021, a growth of 4.55 per cent, it added.
Exports, however, declined to 11,868 units from 22,742 units in the corresponding period of last year.
Motorcycles sales were up at 4,30,799 units last month from 4,20,609 units in the preceding year, while scooter sales declined to 31,809 units against 33,270 units in August last year.
Hero MotoCorp said it expects the growth momentum to build up in the coming months on the back of a normal festive season after a gap of two years, better monsoon resulting in decent agricultural harvest and positive consumer sentiments besides a healthy growth in the country's GDP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 21:23 IST