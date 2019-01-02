Hetero Group acquires Spain's Tarbis Farma for an undisclosed sum

-
Hyderabad-based Hetero Group on Wednesday announced that its European subsidiary Amarox Limited has acquired Tarbis Farma, SLU, a pharma company operating in Spain, for an undisclosed sum.
Tarbis Farma comes with a product portfolio and an extensive marketing network in retail business across Spain, according to the company.
The acquisition enables Hetero with a strong front-end marketing presence giving Amarox the required commercial infrastructure, product portfolio, manpower and a seamless entry into the retail, hospital and tender business channels in Spain, it said.
"The acquisition fits very well with Hetero's growth strategy in European Union giving Amarox a platform to reach out to the customers in a robust way with the present portfolio and Hetero's pipeline of products," said Hetero Labs Limited executive director A V Narasa Reddy.
Founded 25 years ago, the privately held Hetero Group is claimed to the the world's largest producer of anti-retroviral drugs. Its business areas spread across APIs, generics, biosimilars, custom pharmaceutical services and branded generics.
