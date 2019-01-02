Hetero Group acquires Spain's Tarbis Farma for an undisclosed sum

Hyderabad-based on Wednesday announced that its European subsidiary Amarox Limited has acquired Tarbis Farma, SLU, a company operating in Spain, for an undisclosed sum.

Tarbis Farma comes with a product portfolio and an extensive marketing network in retail business across Spain, according to the company.

The acquisition enables Hetero with a strong front-end marketing presence giving Amarox the required commercial infrastructure, product portfolio, manpower and a seamless entry into the retail, hospital and tender business channels in Spain, it said.

"The acquisition fits very well with Hetero's growth strategy in European Union giving Amarox a platform to reach out to the customers in a robust way with the present portfolio and Hetero's pipeline of products," said Hetero Labs Limited executive director A V Narasa Reddy.

Founded 25 years ago, the privately held is claimed to the the world's largest producer of Its business areas spread across APIs, generics, biosimilars, custom pharmaceutical services and branded generics.